Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

04-30-2019
Toto

Toto have announced the final leg of their epic almost two year long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour anniversary trek with twenty final shows in North America this fall.

The new tour leg is set to kick off on September 20th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern and will be wrapping up on October 19th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Theatre.

The 40th anniversary was also marked with the release of their "40 Trips Around The Sun" greatest hits collection which hit the top of the charts in eight countries. See the newly announced dates below:

Fri-Sep-20-19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Sep 20-23-19 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival*
Sat-Sep-21-19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre**
Tue-Sep-24-19 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theatre - Delta Hall
Wed-Sep-25-19 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Fri-Sep-27-19 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Sat-Sep-28-19 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place
Sun-Sep-29-19 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
Tue-Oct-01-19 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Wed-Oct-02-19 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theatre
Fri-Oct-04-19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Sat-Oct-05-19 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Tue-Oct-08-19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Wed-Oct-09-19 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre
Thu-Oct-10-19 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sun-Oct-13-19 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Tue-Oct-15-19 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre
Wed-Oct-16-19 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Fri-Oct-18-19 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Sat-Oct-19-19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre


