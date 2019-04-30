Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

Toto have announced the final leg of their epic almost two year long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour anniversary trek with twenty final shows in North America this fall.

The new tour leg is set to kick off on September 20th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern and will be wrapping up on October 19th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Theatre.

The 40th anniversary was also marked with the release of their "40 Trips Around The Sun" greatest hits collection which hit the top of the charts in eight countries. See the newly announced dates below:

Fri-Sep-20-19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Sep 20-23-19 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival*

Sat-Sep-21-19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre**

Tue-Sep-24-19 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theatre - Delta Hall

Wed-Sep-25-19 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Fri-Sep-27-19 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Sat-Sep-28-19 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

Sun-Sep-29-19 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

Tue-Oct-01-19 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Wed-Oct-02-19 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theatre

Fri-Oct-04-19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sat-Oct-05-19 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Tue-Oct-08-19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Wed-Oct-09-19 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Thu-Oct-10-19 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sun-Oct-13-19 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

Tue-Oct-15-19 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

Wed-Oct-16-19 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Fri-Oct-18-19 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Sat-Oct-19-19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre





