|
Toto Announce North American Tour Leg
04-30-2019
Toto have announced the final leg of their epic almost two year long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour anniversary trek with twenty final shows in North America this fall.
The new tour leg is set to kick off on September 20th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern and will be wrapping up on October 19th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Theatre.
The 40th anniversary was also marked with the release of their "40 Trips Around The Sun" greatest hits collection which hit the top of the charts in eight countries. See the newly announced dates below:
Fri-Sep-20-19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Related Stories
Toto Announce North American Tour Leg
Toto Including Unrelease Material In 'All In' Box Set
Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'
Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover
Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall
Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
Kickstart Your Car With Classic Toto Hit
Toto Announce 40th Anniversary North American Tour
Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set
Toto Including Unreleased and New Tracks On Upcoming Collection