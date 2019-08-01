Of Mice & Men Announce North American Headline Tour

Of Mice & Men have announced the dates for the first leg of their North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "earthandsky", which will be hitting stores on September 27th.

The band will be kicking off the tour leg on September 23rd in Los Angeles, CA at Teragram and will wrap up the trek on October 19th in Mesa, AZ at The Underground.

They will be supported on the tour by For the Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below, and Bloodbather. After a little time off they will be returning to the road for the second leg next year. See the announced dates below:

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma

9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex

9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis

9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement

10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge

10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival*

10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada

10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

*Festival Date





