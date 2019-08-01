Of Mice & Men Announce North American Headline Tour
Of Mice & Men have announced the dates for the first leg of their North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "earthandsky", which will be hitting stores on September 27th.
The band will be kicking off the tour leg on September 23rd in Los Angeles, CA at Teragram and will wrap up the trek on October 19th in Mesa, AZ at The Underground.
They will be supported on the tour by For the Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below, and Bloodbather. After a little time off they will be returning to the road for the second leg next year. See the announced dates below:
9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram
9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma
9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex
9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis
9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement
10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's
10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge
10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival*
10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada
10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground
*Festival Date
