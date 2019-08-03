Tool Catalog Finally Goes Digital, Make Strong iTunes Debut

As promised, Tool have made their catalog available on streaming and digital music retail sites, with "Lateralus" sitting at No. 5 on the iTunes chart a day after being released digitally.

The band was one of the major holdouts from the digital music retail and streaming front, but late last week they added "Opiate," "Undertow," "AEnima," "Lateralus" and "10,000 Days" available on various platforms.

Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended. Time for us to move on. But never fear. There's a brand new thing we think you're really gonna dig. It's called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!"

A few hours after they were released, all of their albums were on the iTunes Top 10, according to Loudwire. As of Saturday morning, "Lateralus" remained in the Top 5.

The digital release comes as the band prepared to release their first new studio album in over a decade. "Fear Inoculum" is set to hit stores on August 30th.





