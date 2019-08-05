.

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

08-05-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1967 rarity, "She's A Rainbow", by request during an August 1 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and video of the performance has been shared online.

According to setlist.fm, the show marked the second 2019 appearance - and 18th ever - of the second single from "Their Majesties Satanic Request" album, which was a Top 25 US hit for the band.

The tenth date of the group's No Filter summer tour of North America will be followed by a second concert in the Garden State on August 5 before heading west to Denver and Seattle.

"Thanks for a great show New Jersey!," says the band "See you again on Monday." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


