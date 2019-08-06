Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Live and Bush have announced that they have expanded their North American coheadlining Alt-Imate Tour into the fall with a new run of dates in October.

The trek features support from Our Lady Peace and the dates includes stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Temecula and Phoenix.

Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk had this to say,"So thrilled that the ALT-IMATE Tour is extending into October! From the first concert with Bush and Our Lady Peace, we knew that this show was something special.

"The fans have been so supportive and are obviously sharing our excitement! See you on the road!" See all of the dates below:

Tuesday, August 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Wednesday, August 07 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Friday, August 09 - Tuolumne, CA - Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion

Saturday, August 10 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair

Sunday, August 11 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Casino

Wednesday, August 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Friday, August 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sunday, August 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Tuesday, August 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Friday, August 23 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Expo

Saturday, August 24 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Sunday, August 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Tuesday, August 27 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

Thursday, August 29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, August 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wednesday, September 04 - Dayton, OH - The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Friday, September 06 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 07 - Allegan, MI - Allegan County Fair*

Sunday, September 08 - Rochester, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 10 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Saturday, October 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tuesday, October 15 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday, October 16 - Seattle, WA - ShoWare Center

Saturday, October 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theatre

Sunday, October 20 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort and Casino

Monday, October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Wednesday, October 23 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Events Center





