Live And Bush Expand North American Tour
Live and Bush have announced that they have expanded their North American coheadlining Alt-Imate Tour into the fall with a new run of dates in October.
The trek features support from Our Lady Peace and the dates includes stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Temecula and Phoenix.
Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk had this to say,"So thrilled that the ALT-IMATE Tour is extending into October! From the first concert with Bush and Our Lady Peace, we knew that this show was something special.
"The fans have been so supportive and are obviously sharing our excitement! See you on the road!" See all of the dates below:
Tuesday, August 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Wednesday, August 07 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Friday, August 09 - Tuolumne, CA - Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion
Saturday, August 10 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair
Sunday, August 11 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Casino
Wednesday, August 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Friday, August 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 17 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sunday, August 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Tuesday, August 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Friday, August 23 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Expo
Saturday, August 24 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Sunday, August 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Tuesday, August 27 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair
Thursday, August 29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, August 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wednesday, September 04 - Dayton, OH - The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Friday, September 06 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 07 - Allegan, MI - Allegan County Fair*
Sunday, September 08 - Rochester, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Thursday, October 10 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Saturday, October 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tuesday, October 15 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Wednesday, October 16 - Seattle, WA - ShoWare Center
Saturday, October 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theatre
Sunday, October 20 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort and Casino
Monday, October 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Wednesday, October 23 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Events Center
