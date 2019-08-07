Cannibal Corpse To Launch North American Headlining Tour

Cannibal Corpse have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for North American headlining tour that will include support from Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple.

They will be kicking the trek off on October 20th at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX and wrapping things up on November 27th at The Orpheum in Tampa, FL.

The band is launching the tour in support of their latest album "Red Before Black". Bassist Alex Webster had the following to say about the record, "Throughout our career, we've tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression.

"Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It's definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we've done recently."

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz added, "We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them, and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums.

"And as Alex said, musically I think it's the rawest sound we've had - and at the same time I think it's our most focused, tightest, and catchiest record." See the dates below:



10/20/2019 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10/21/2019 Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

10/22/2019 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

10/24/2019 The Pressroom - Phoenix, AZ

10/25/2019 The Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

10/26/2019 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

10/27/2019 Cargo - Reno, NV

10/28/2019 Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

10/29/2019 Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10/30/2019 The Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

11/01/2019 Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

11/02/2019 MacEwan Ballroom - Calgary, AB

11/05/2019 The Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

11/06/2019 Hodi's Half Note - Fort Collins, CO

11/07/2019 The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

11/08/2019 The Truman - Kansas City, MO

11/09/2019 Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

11/10/2019 The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

11/12/2019 The Forge - Joliet, IL

11/13/2019 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

11/14/2019 London Music Hall - London, ON

11/15/2019 Opera House - Toronto, ON

11/16/2019 M Telus - Montreal, QC

11/17/2019 Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/18/2019 The Royale - Boston, MA

11/20/2019 Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

11/21/2019 Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

11/22/2019 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

11/23/2019 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

11/24/2019 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

11/26/2019 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

11/27/2019 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL





