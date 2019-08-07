Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their cover of the R&B classic, "Harlem Shuffle", for the first time in almost three decades during an August 5 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and video of the performance has been shared online.

"We're going to do a song sort of locally, vaguely, based," Mick Jagger told the crowd after name-checking some regions of the New York tri-state area. "We haven't done this for ages so be forgiving, if you can."

Originally recorded in 1963 by Bob & Earl, the lead single from the Stones' 1986's "Dirty Work" album was a Top 5 US hit for the band, who last performed it in the summer of 1990 during a show at London's Wembley Stadium.

The August 5 concert marked the second of two nights in New Jersey for The Rolling Stones - following a gig at the same venue four nights earlier - as part of their No Filter tour of North America.

"Thank you New Jersey," says the group via social media, "so good we played it twice." The band will now head west to play five shows before the tour's finale in Miami, FL on August 31. Watch the "Harlem Shuffle" performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





