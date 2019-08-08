.

Dimmu Borgir Ordered By Doctors To Cancel Festival Set

08-08-2019
Dimmu Borgir

Dimmu Borgir have been forced to pull out of their scheduled appearance at Bloodstock Open Air music festival this weekend under doctors' orders due to an illness suffered by one of the band members.

The band had this to say, "Dimmu Borgir regrets to inform you that we have to cancel our appearance at this year's Bloodstock due to illness. The doctors have ordered full rest for a minimum of one week, and instructed that performing a show this weekend would increase the situation further.

"We are truly sorry about this as we had been looking enormously forward to returning to Bloodstock this year. Enjoy the festival, we will see you again soon!"


