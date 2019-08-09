.

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

08-09-2019
Guns N' Roses

DJ Ashba says that as a fan of Guns N' Roses he was happy to leave the group to make way for the return of one of his musical heroes, original lead guitarist Slash.

The Sixx:A.M. guitarist was asked about his departure from GNR in 2015. He responded, "It's one of those things where I knew Slash was coming back, which, as a fan... You've gotta understand, I'm a fan, I'm incredibly excited.

"Number one, I played a lot of the Slash parts, so I didn't have the brain capacity to relearn three and a half hours' worth of music differently. But more than that, if he's coming back, this is his gig.

"I gladly stepped... I was, like, 'Hey...' And it was the best of both worlds, because I get my favorite band back and I get to go play in a band called Sixx:A.M. that I helped create, so it was just a win-win for me. And I'll always cherish the times I had. But, yeah, I gladly stepped back."


