Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

DJ Ashba says that as a fan of Guns N' Roses he was happy to leave the group to make way for the return of one of his musical heroes, original lead guitarist Slash.

The Sixx:A.M. guitarist was asked about his departure from GNR in 2015. He responded, "It's one of those things where I knew Slash was coming back, which, as a fan... You've gotta understand, I'm a fan, I'm incredibly excited.

"Number one, I played a lot of the Slash parts, so I didn't have the brain capacity to relearn three and a half hours' worth of music differently. But more than that, if he's coming back, this is his gig.

"I gladly stepped... I was, like, 'Hey...' And it was the best of both worlds, because I get my favorite band back and I get to go play in a band called Sixx:A.M. that I helped create, so it was just a win-win for me. And I'll always cherish the times I had. But, yeah, I gladly stepped back."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



