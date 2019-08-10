Grayscale Streaming New Song 'Old Friends'

Grayscale have released an online stream of a brand new song called "Old Friends". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Nella Vita", which will be released on September 6th.

Vocalist Collin Walsh had this to say about the new song, "There is a vein of this record that lyrically revolves around someone very close to me who I lost last year - he was 20 years old.

"This song empathizes with the feelings he most likely had with the world and how, if given the chance, I would've talked about it with him and let him know I felt the same way. This is a song about wishing you could have one more day to talk through life with someone you love." Listen to it here





