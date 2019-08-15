Creed's 'Human Clay' 20th Anniversary Reissue Announced

Creed's blockbuster 1999 album "Human Clay" will be receiving a special 20th anniversary double LP vinyl reissue by Craft Recordings on October 11th.

The two-record set will mark the first time the 20 million selling album will be made available on vinyl, aside from a limited edition that was available back in 1999.

The anniversary reissue will be housed in a gatefold cover with the following tracklisting per side: Side A - 1. Are You Ready?, 2. What If, 3. Beautiful

Side B - 1. Say I, 2. Wrong Way, 3. Faceless Man

Side C - 1. Never Die, 2. With Arms Wide Open, 3. Higher

Side D - 1. Wash Away Those Years, 2. Inside Us All





