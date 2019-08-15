Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor says that streaming services are pricing artists out of careers. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman believes that if the services employed a system that is similar to the publisher royalty model, or a payment scale similar to radio, then artists would be compensated more fairly.

The discussion began with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band member Nils Lofgren tweeting about how little artists earn from streaming. He shared a photo of a royalty check for $7, with David Crosby replying "Thanks Nils... they mostly just don't understand."

Lofgren then tweeted "How is this even an argument ? I'm curious. We simply don't get paid for our work. @Spotify is worth billions. I'm going to start posting up every check. @thedavidcrosby," which prompted Corey to tweet, "No one points this out. And while Congress has passed legislation to right this wrong, almost all the streaming services are APPEALING, which means we STILL don't get paid for our work. But please people, by all means- stream away..."

Most of the major streaming services, with the exception Apple, have reportedly appealed a ruling at the beginning of the year by the Copyright Royalty Board that would increase the royalties for songwriters.

Corey then engaged in exchanges with various fans. In one tweet he pointed that bands like his (Slipknot and Stone Sour) "HAVE to tour. It's the only way we can make a living. Merch helps, but the merch companies make the lion's share. Streaming is pricing artists- old AND new- out of careers."

In another exchange he pointed out his view that the problem is not with the record contracts but with how publishing royalties are handled by the streaming services. He wrote, "All due respect, this isn't about contracts right now because they don't reflect the service righteously. And even if the streaming service pays the label, WE still don't get paid. This is about PUBLISHING. They're offering OUR work and not paying for it.... Because as long as the RECORD LABELS get THEIR money, they don't CARE if the ARTIST gets paid at ALL. Or who plays their music- unless it's a critic on @youtube THEN THEY'RE UP IN ARMS".

Corey then referenced the radio royalty model when he was asked which service fans should use. He responded, "Any service where you can buy the album, or songs at a time. Even buying a song singly makes us more than simply streaming it. The irony here is, if the streaming services adhered to the payment scale that Radio has to abide by, we'd all be paid fairly."

Taylor explained how he obtains the music he wants, "I buy albums, physically and on iTunes. I WILL say this: Apple Music is the ONLY streaming service that is NOT appealing the legislation. Thank you @AppleMusic".





Related Stories

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Slipknot Have Over A Dozen Songs Left Over From New Album

Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot Release 'Solway Firth' Music Video

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

More Slipknot News

Share this article



