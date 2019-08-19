Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour

Thy Art Is Murder have Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy and I Am to join them on the road early next year for a European tour that will also feature a still to be announced special guest.

Thy Art riff slinger Andy Marsh had this to say, 'When we had the opportunity to put together the lineup for our European Headline tour for 'Human Target' we were truly spoilt for choice.

"Choosing a whole host of our friends, all sharing the same label, all with brand new releases, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to assemble one of the heaviest tours of the year. Time to smash!'

Fit For An Autopsy's Will Putney added. 'Europe we're back! Always a pleasure to play overseas with our brothers in Thy Art. Everyone's bringing their new album in tow, this is gonna be a great run!' See the dates below:

25.01 - Zappa - Antwerp, BE

26.01 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

27.01 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

28.01 - Stylus - Leeds, UK

29.01 - SWX - Bristol, UK

30.01 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

31.01 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

01.02 - 013 - Tilburg, NL

02.02 - Cabaret Sauvage - Paris, FR

04.02 - Mon Live - Madrid, ES

05.02 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, ES

06.02 - Transbordeur - Lyon, FR

07.02 - Z7 - Pratteln, CH

08.02 - Backstage - Munich, DE

09.02 - Circolo Magnolia - Milan, IT

10.02 - Kino Siska - Ljubljana, SL

11.02 - Szene - Wien, AT

12.02 - Barba Negra - Budapest, HU

13.02 - Meet Factory - Prague, CZ

14.02 - Proxima - Warsaw, PL

15.02 - Festsaal - Berlin, DE

16.02 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, DK

17.02 - Trädgärn - Gothenburg, SE

18.02 - Slaktkyrksn - Stockholm, SE

20.02 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, DE

21.02 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, DE

22.02 - Turbinehalle - Oberhausen, DE

23.02 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, DE





Related Stories

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Human Target' Video

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

More Thy Art Is Murder News

Share this article



