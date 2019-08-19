.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce First Album In Seven Years

08-19-2019
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release their first album in seven years, "Colorado", this fall. It will be available via CD, digital and streaming services, as well as in a 2LP set that presents three sides plus a 7" exclusive two-sided single not on the album.

The band's current lineup of bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren - in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro - recorded the set in April and will issue the record's lead track later this month.

"Billy, Ralphie, Nils and I are all very happy to bring this song 'Rainbow of Colors' to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late David Briggs once said," writes Young on his Neil Young Archives site. "10 new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes, will be coming your way. We hope you love this new album as much as we do."

Young's first record with Crazy Horse since 2012's "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill" releases will be supported by a film project entitled "Mountaintop Sessions." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce First Album In Seven Years

