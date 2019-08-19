.

Rush Preview 'Cinema Strangiato' Event

08-19-2019
Rush

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming a pair of new video previews for their upcoming worldwide event, "Cinema Strangiato." Set for Wednesday, August 21, the one night-only screening will present highlights from the Canadian band's 2015 R40 tour, including live performances and unreleased backstage moments alongside unseen soundcheck footage and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The event will also offer a behind the scenes look at the making of Geddy Lee's new book, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass", and a brand-new interview with the rocker.

The project celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

"These are pieces of mid-century art to me," explains Lee in a newly-released clip, "and I wanted the photography to reflect that. You know, the bridge or the knobs or some tiny little detail on a bass ... when you see the end result, it's just stunning; it transcends the instrument."

Producers are also streaming a new video trailer for "Cinema Strangiato". Watch the preview clip and trailer here.

