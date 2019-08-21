.

Ra To Play First Show In Five Years and Plan New Album

08-21-2019
Ra

Ra have regroup and announced that they have special plans for their first performance in five years, which will be taking place as part of the ShipRocked tour next year.

The rock cruise will set sail from New Orleans on February 1st and the band was one of the latest additions to the lineup, including Hellyeah and In This Moment's Maria Brink planning her debut solo piano lounge set during the voyage.

Ra frontman Sahaj Ticotin had this to say, "For myself and the band we are super excited not only to make our debut appearance on Shiprocked but super exciting to use it as our launch pad for the new record Intercorrupted for 2020! It will be our first show in 5 years and are looking forward to getting fired up again with all the other amazing bands!!"

P.J. Farley added, "I am super excited the RA beast is woken and we are taking our Maiden Voyage on Shiprocked 20/20!!! Ready to dig in and ROCK!!"

The band has also inked a deal with FM Music Management. Their rep said, "We are excited to be working with such a great band with such an impressive history of great music and look forward to a bright new chapter of continued success for them."


