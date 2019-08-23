Matt And Kim Star Injured On Stage

Matt and Kim's Kim Schifino suffered a torn ACL due to an onstage fall during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in Omaha last weekend, but the group assured fans that their Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour is still on.

Matt had this to say, "Kim's the most badass person I know and a true performer. And in the saying 'the show must go on', she has gone directly into physical therapy and her doctor says with intensive work she will be ready to go for the Grand anniversary tour this fall. As incredibly sad as she is about this injury, she was ever more sad at the prospect of missing this tour so we are proud to say it will happen."



He also had this to say about the tour, "In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we're going on a U.S. tour playing our album Grand in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)!

"This album totally changed me and Kim's lives, but some of the songs off GRAND we've never even played live before. We're really excited we get to do this trip and we've never done anything like it. It's gonna be special." See the tour dates below:

10/17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/19 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10/21 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

10/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

10/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10/27 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/29 - Denver, CO - Odgen Theatre

10/31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/4 - SF, CA - Warfield Theatre

11/5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

11/7 - LA, CA - The Novo

11/8 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

11/9 - Tempe, AX - Marquee Theatre

11/11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

11/12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/13 - Austin, TX - Emo's

11/15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/17 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

11/24 - NYC - Terminal 5

11/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel





