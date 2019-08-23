Matt And Kim Star Injured On Stage
Matt and Kim's Kim Schifino suffered a torn ACL due to an onstage fall during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in Omaha last weekend, but the group assured fans that their Grand 10 Year Celebration Tour is still on.
Matt had this to say, "Kim's the most badass person I know and a true performer. And in the saying 'the show must go on', she has gone directly into physical therapy and her doctor says with intensive work she will be ready to go for the Grand anniversary tour this fall. As incredibly sad as she is about this injury, she was ever more sad at the prospect of missing this tour so we are proud to say it will happen."
He also had this to say about the tour, "In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, we're going on a U.S. tour playing our album Grand in its entirety (as well as a bunch of other songs)!
"This album totally changed me and Kim's lives, but some of the songs off GRAND we've never even played live before. We're really excited we get to do this trip and we've never done anything like it. It's gonna be special." See the tour dates below:
10/17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/19 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
10/21 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
10/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
10/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10/27 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/29 - Denver, CO - Odgen Theatre
10/31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
11/4 - SF, CA - Warfield Theatre
11/5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
11/7 - LA, CA - The Novo
11/8 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
11/9 - Tempe, AX - Marquee Theatre
11/11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
11/12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/13 - Austin, TX - Emo's
11/15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/16 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
11/17 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
11/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
11/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
11/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
11/24 - NYC - Terminal 5
11/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Matt And Kim Star Injured On Stage