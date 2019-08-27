.

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here'

08-27-2019
Kobra And The Lotus

Kobra And The Lotus have shared a lyric video for their new track "Get The F*** Out Of Here." The song comes from their new album "Evolution", which will be hitting stores on September 20th.

behind had the following to say about the song: "Time to get stoked, because this track was made for pumping people up and we're going to keep whipping out the unexpected on this new album. Bad juju... no way.

"This track is meant to put a fun spin on wiping your life of the predatory relationships that suck your energy dry and to charge you up so you can GTFO! Use it daily." Check out the video here.


