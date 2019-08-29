Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick and bassist Robbie Crane are featured in a new video delivering an acoustic version of "Ain't The End Of The World", the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace."

"It's a song of hope, positivity and seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel in a world of uncertainty," says Warwick. Due September 6, "Another State Of Grace" was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax) and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

Black Star Riders will launch the project with a fall tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe that will begin in Bristol, UK on October 10. Watch the video here here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

More Black Star Riders News

Share this article



