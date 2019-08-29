.

Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

08-29-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick and bassist Robbie Crane are featured in a new video delivering an acoustic version of "Ain't The End Of The World", the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace."

"It's a song of hope, positivity and seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel in a world of uncertainty," says Warwick. Due September 6, "Another State Of Grace" was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax) and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

Black Star Riders will launch the project with a fall tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe that will begin in Bristol, UK on October 10. Watch the video here here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


