Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Black Star Riders are preparing to release their new album "Another Stage Of Grace" on September 6th and to celebrate we asked Robbie Crane to tell us about the current single "Ain't The End Of The World". Here is the story:

For some reason, we found the writing, preproduction, and recording of Another Star Of Grace to be kind of effortless. It was almost as if the chemistry of the five musicians in the room carried the moment. Something we'd felt we had in the past, but didn't truly experience until Christian was added to the mix.

Ricky and Christian demoed Ain't The End Of The World in December of '18 and presented it to Scott, Chad, and I just prior to the start of preproduction (Jan. '19. Much like the other songs on the record we immediately bought into the vocal melody and killer guitar riffs. For me, this demo solidified Ricky and Christian's musical connection.

The song didn't change all that much from the original demo to the record other than our individual performances.

A huge credit goes out to our producer Jay Ruston. Not only did he ask that we record each song individually, start to finish, he allowing the creativity to flow without unwarranted interjection. Although he had some great suggestions and ideas, they were always focused on the betterment of the song and/or record.

Fun fact, we recorded every song on Another Stare Of Grace with the five of us playing live in a room. For me, the energy and chemistry Jay captured is undeniable. Chad and I were lucky enough to capture 7 or 8 first or second takes on drums and bass.

Hope you all enjoy Ain't The End Of The World as well as the entire Another State Of Grace record as much as we enjoyed creating it!

