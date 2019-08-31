Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

They will be teaming up once again for a second North American leg next week and once again Blink-182 will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Enema Of The State" album by performing it in full each night.

The trek is set to kick off on August 27th in Irvine, CA and will visit major markets across the U.S. including Seattle, Chicago and New York before concluding in Sacramento, CA on October 12. Check out the new version of "What's My Age Again / A Milli" here. - here.