News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup (Week in Review)

.
Blink-182

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup was a top 5 story on Saturday: Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have released a new version of their mash-up "What's My Age Again / A Milli", which they originally to mark the announcement of their coheadlining tour.

They will be teaming up once again for a second North American leg next week and once again Blink-182 will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Enema Of The State" album by performing it in full each night.

The trek is set to kick off on August 27th in Irvine, CA and will visit major markets across the U.S. including Seattle, Chicago and New York before concluding in Sacramento, CA on October 12. Check out the new version of "What's My Age Again / A Milli" here. - here.

More Blink-182 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.