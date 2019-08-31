News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack (Week in Review)

.
Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack was a top 5 story on Saturday: Bauhaus legend Peter Murphy is expected to make a full recovery, according to his doctor following his hospitalization earlier this month for a heart attack.

Murphy was scheduled to take the stage for one of his New York City residency shows at the Le Poisson Rouge after he experienced shortness of breath. Dr. Akshai Bhandary, Director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Lenox Hill Hospital says that he is now on the path to recovery.

The doctor had this to say, "Mr. Peter Murphy was admitted to the Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiac Care Unit on August 13, 2019 after having suffered a heart attack.

"He underwent emergent angioplasty and received two stents to his right coronary artery. Since then, Mr. Murphy has done excellent and is expected to make a full recovery. We wish Peter and his family the absolute best."

Peter had this to say, "Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery. Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.

"My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough. I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates . xxx Peter." - here.

More Peter Murphy News

Share this article

