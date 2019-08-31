Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

The 70-year-old rock star was diagnosed last fall during the filming of the second season of the show and the network announced that the final six episodes of the season will focus on the band news and how Eddie and his family deal with it.

AXS has shared a video clip to preview the special episode where he learns he has cancer that will premiere on September 12th at 9:30/8:30c. In the clip spoke about the diagnosis, "I thought I was going in to get a checkup, and he told me that, uh, I got cancer. His wife Laurie added, "It's in his esophagus, the top of his stomach... it's also spread to his liver."

Eddie continued, "It hit me really, really hard. I don't want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody. It's not honest. I want to be honest with everybody."

Despite the diagnosis, Money is optimistic, saying that cancer treatment has come "a long way" and further said that "not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the '50s and the '60s."

He added, "Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It's in God's hands. But you know what? I'll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day." Watch the clip here. - here.