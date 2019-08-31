Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

The "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" song - which saw its live debut in Lubbock, TX back in March - has been featured regularly during the group's current European tour, which will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany on August 25.

Next month, Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA over two shows - an official event on September 6 and an exclusive show for fan club members on September 8.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will film and screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9.