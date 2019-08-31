The band will be kicking off The 3 Dimensional Tour with a hometown show at The Metro in Chicago on November 12th and will wrap up the trek on December 20th in Sioux City, IA at Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino.

They are launching the tour in support of their just released deluxe reissue of their "Parallel Universe" album, which includes the new song "Let's Lay Low". (Stream it here).

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "The response we are getting from the fans about 'Let's Lay Low' is blowing our minds. We are so excited to release the deluxe edition of Parallel Universe with that one, and a few more never-before-heard bonus tracks!

"Plus, we just announced the 3 Dimensional Tour so it's gonna be a fun fall and winter with new music and a U.S. tour!" See the dates - here.