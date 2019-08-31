News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online

Royal Blood

Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online was a top 5 story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Royal Blood delivered their 2017 song, "How Did We Get So Dark?", at the UK's Reading Festival on August 23rd, and the BBC are streaming video of the performance.

The tune was the tile track to the band's second album, which debuted atop the UK charts upon its release. The Reading gig will be followed by an August 24 appearance at the companion festival event in Leeds as the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher wind down a summer series of shows across the UK and Europe.

Royal Blood hit the road for a while to take a break from work on their third album after enjoying some downtime last year, while also giving the pair a chance to road test a couple of new songs, "Boilermaker" and "King."

"Too much time in the studio can't be good for a band like us who pride ourselves on being a live act," Kerr tells the NME. "We're very much in the middle of it. A similar thing happened on the last record where we got to a point where we had some real breakthrough moments. The standard has raised and we hit upon a couple of tunes that were better than anything we'd ever done before. It's changed the temperature of the water a lot. We were like, 'What if we had a whole record of these?'

"That led to us feeling like we're not in a rush to put out something that's mediocre. We're going to hold out and put out the best thing we've ever done." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Royal Blood News

