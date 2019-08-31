News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song' (Week in Review)

.
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song' was a top 5 story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming audio of a 1994 live version of "Interstate Love Song" as a preview to next month's arrival of a 25th anniversary edition of their second album, "Purple."

The track is one of 17 songs captured at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, CT while the California band was on the road just two months after the release of their second record, that make up a full concert as featured on a 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" that will be available on September 13.

Presented alongside a newly-remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, the 25th anniversary reissue explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased music that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and "Interstate Love Song"), plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty").

The collection also features three unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime Is Here" from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Read more and listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

