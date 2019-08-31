News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album (Week in Review)

.
The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album was a top 5 story on Sunday: The Devil Wears Prada have shared a stream of their new song "Lines Of Your Hands". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Act".

The record is set to hit stores on October 11th and vocalist Mike Hranica had this to say about the effort, The Act is our seventh full-length and the most detailed effort of our career. The process was scrupulous in every facet. Jon, who's played keyboard with the band for the last seven or eight years, produced the album; which is a decision that's insurmountably snowballed over the past few releases. There is no common theme surrounding every song on the record, although there are notions that inhale and exhale through the LP's timeline.

"This just feels very make it, or break it for us. All bets are in on The Act. We tried to make something outside of the norm for rock, metalcore, or heavy music. We often hear commentary that 'rock is dead' now; I don't think it has to be that way though. Look at the corners pop and hip-hop turn. Artists just need to reinvent themselves and make something creative and inventive again. Reinvention is what we're driving towards."

He also had this to say about the new song, "'Lines of Your Hands' is a love song that includes a written dialogue we got our pal Sierra to sing on. She totally nailed it and it certainly enhances the song's storyline and thematic nature. Sonically, we feel that 'LOYH' checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years." Listen to the track here. - here.

More The Devil Wears Prada News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.