The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album (Week in Review)

. The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album was a top 5 story on Sunday: The Devil Wears Prada have shared a stream of their new song "Lines Of Your Hands". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Act". The record is set to hit stores on October 11th and vocalist Mike Hranica had this to say about the effort, The Act is our seventh full-length and the most detailed effort of our career. The process was scrupulous in every facet. Jon, who's played keyboard with the band for the last seven or eight years, produced the album; which is a decision that's insurmountably snowballed over the past few releases. There is no common theme surrounding every song on the record, although there are notions that inhale and exhale through the LP's timeline. "This just feels very make it, or break it for us. All bets are in on The Act. We tried to make something outside of the norm for rock, metalcore, or heavy music. We often hear commentary that 'rock is dead' now; I don't think it has to be that way though. Look at the corners pop and hip-hop turn. Artists just need to reinvent themselves and make something creative and inventive again. Reinvention is what we're driving towards." He also had this to say about the new song, "'Lines of Your Hands' is a love song that includes a written dialogue we got our pal Sierra to sing on. She totally nailed it and it certainly enhances the song's storyline and thematic nature. Sonically, we feel that 'LOYH' checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years." Listen to the track here. - here. More The Devil Wears Prada News Share this article

