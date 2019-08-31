News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello (Week in Review)

.
5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello was a top 5 story on Monday: 5 Seconds Of Summer have released a brand new music video for a track called "Teeth," that features Tom Morello providing guest guitar solo throughout the song.

Frontman Luke Hemmings had this to say, "'Teeth' came about after a month or two long blur of writing and pushing ourselves to go a step further than Youngblood. "

"It was a tumultuous time in my life and the lyrics in the song definitely reflect that. It speaks lyrically about a trying time in my current relationship. Musically it's another step forward from 'Easier' and really embraces industrial sounds and rhythms.

"Collaborating with Ryan Tedder was incredible as was Andrew Watt, Ali Tamposi & Lou Bell. 'Teeth' captures the soul of 5 Seconds of Summer and I truly believe it is a unique song to us as a band and doesn't sound like anything out at the moment. It's my favorite song we've released ever and I can't wait for people to hear it." Watch the video here - here.

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello

