|
As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire' (Week in Review)
.
As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire' was a top 5 story on Monday: As I Lay Dying have released a new trailer for their forthcoming studio album "Shaped By Fire", which is set to hit stores on September 20th under their new deal with Nuclear Blast. Frontman Tim Lambesis had this to say, "The album was self-produced in a lot of ways but we don't want to overlook the outside help we had. It was a great opportunity to work with Adam D again. "He did a great job helping us lock down the arrangements and track the drums then we were able to take it from there back to our individual studios and self-produce for a while. "Eventually bringing it to Joseph McQueen who was the overall editor and eventually mixed the record." Watch the trailer here. - here.
Frontman Tim Lambesis had this to say, "The album was self-produced in a lot of ways but we don't want to overlook the outside help we had. It was a great opportunity to work with Adam D again.
"He did a great job helping us lock down the arrangements and track the drums then we were able to take it from there back to our individual studios and self-produce for a while.
"Eventually bringing it to Joseph McQueen who was the overall editor and eventually mixed the record." Watch the trailer here. - here.