The album was released as a companion piece to Ellefson's new memoir "More Life With Deth" and the title track features vocals from the book's co-author Thom Hazaert, as well as MC Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

Hazaert had this to say about track, "David had all these great instrumental songs laying around, and Sleeping Giants was one of them. He suggested I write and record some vocal parts for them, so I called up DMC and asked if he'd want to collaborate with us on a track, and we got to work.

I've always loved off the wall Metal/Hip-Hop collaborations, Judgement Night etc. And I think Giants definitely draws from that. The song and video both ended up with a really cool aggressive, old-school New York Hardcore/hip-hop feel. In my book, it doesn't get any more legendary than RUN DMC. And this was definitely one for the history books."

Ellefson added, "It was truly an honor to collaborate with DMC, and I think the track came out great. When Thom said DMC wanted to do a collaboration with us, I instantly thought of Sleeping Giants. And when he came out to Revolution in Amityville to perform with us, and shoot the video, it was an awesome energy. I think everyone there got a show they won't ever forget." Watch the video here - here.