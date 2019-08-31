News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept (Week in Review)

The Circle

Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept was a top 5 story on Monday: Sammy Hagar has revealed that The Circle's music videos features footage from a full-length movie that he made with Joe Satriani's son Z.Z. around the concept of their album "Space Between".

The Circle premiered the visual for the song "No Worries", from the album last week with Forbes and the former Van Halen frontman shared with them that he made the film based on the theme of the record.

He told them, "This video is from a movie I made, full length, of the album called Space Between: The Affirmation. And Z.Z. Satriani, who's Joe Satriani's son, who just graduated from film school, did something for Ferrari I saw and it blew my mind, so I hired him and we wrote this movie.

"It was expensive and I paid for everything. This is a concept record and I wanted to make sure people understand what I'm really trying to say and I wanted to drive it home visually.

"It had nothing to do with money, it was purely a labor of love. It's really good. The four videos we have released, including 'No Worries,' they're all from it. And it's a story."

Sammy was asked what plans he has for the film. He responded, "There's no market for it. I don't know what to do with it. I would like to take it around to film festivals, but I don't have time. Maybe next year.

"It's just really hard to get any traction with anything unusual today cause there is no machine. There is no Ahmet Ertegun saying, 'Put the hammer down, this is going to happen, we're gonna make this go.'" - here.

