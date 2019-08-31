Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Recorded in 1973 - the same year Miller released his smash album, "The Joker" - the song is one of 38 previously-unavailable rarities from his archives as presented on the 3CD/DVD package, including more studio and live material.

Due October 11, "Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The DVD contains a variety of live material shot through the years, offering rare footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, a 1973 appearance on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV, Michigan's Pine Knob Theatre in 1982, Steve and Les Paul at Fat Tuesdays (1990) and Austin City Limits in 2011. Listen to the song - here.