Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown (Week in Review)

.
Stryper

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown was a top 5 story on Monday: Stryper lead guitarist Oz Fox shared the bad news that his tumors have grown and that doctors are recommending that he may need surgery to remove one and radiation to treat another.

Oz made headlines last August after he suffered a seizure while on stage in Las Vegas with a side project and Stryper revealed at the time that doctors "discovered an area of concern near his brain" during an MRI exam.

A year and few days later, Oz took to social media on Friday (August 23rd) to break the news to fans that his tumors have grown. He said in part, "doctor was a little less than I expected. But whatever! I truly, truly believe that God has a plan for all of this. He has come through for me so many times in my life. I'm not going to worry about this at all. But I have to face facts. I'm not getting any younger. I have to start thinking about what to do with my time and better manage it."

He also shared Annie's dictation from the doctor. "Originally, Each lesion was: On August 12, 2018 Acoustic Neuroma was 2.2 by 1.7 centimeter. On July 23, 2019 a new scan was taken: 2.7 by 1.7 centimeters. It has grown.

"Doctor recommends radiation ASAP because if tumor grows to 3 centimeters, it will be no longer able to be treated with radiation. Going beyond 3 centimeters, an operation to remove tumor will cause facial palsy/droop as well as being a tough/risky surgery to recover from.

"The radiation side effects will give Oz permanent hearing loss completely in one ear. Possibly facial palsy. A tiny risk the tumor will grow from radiation. But if the tumor isn't dealt with, it will continue to grow & cause hearing loss, balance, vision & spinal problems.

"On August 12, 2018 the rear glioma tumor on the right side was 27.77 millimeters by 30.53 millimeters. On July 23, 2019 a new scan was taken: 35.1 by 33.8 millimeters. It has grown.

"The other tumor is a low grade glioma (doctor says possibly a oligodendroglioma or a pilocytic astrocytoma glioma). Location: back of brain. Area where left side of arm, hands, body operate. The risk to remove it will affect the upper left motor function, and potential ability to recognize faces, objects.

"This tumor cannot be treated by radiation alone, like the first one. First order is biopsy, to find out what kind it is. If surgery looks like the only option, then a combo of chemo & radiation to stop the growth.

"This one will most likely need to be treated after the first one, because as it progresses, it will be difficult to remove. We are asking for prayer, above all things we are trusting God." - here.

More Stryper News

