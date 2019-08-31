News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video (Week in Review)

.
65daysofstatic

65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video was a top 5 story on Tuesday: 65daysofstatic have released a music video for their new single "trackerplatz". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "replicr", which is set to be released on September 27th.

The band had this to say about the new single, "Back in January, in a remote studio that would have been buried under snow had we not have collectively killed snow's ability to thrive in the 21st century, the four of us were huddled around a warm mixing desk trying to stop Trackerplatz from falling apart. More than one song had already been unceremoniously left in the dirt whilst recording replicr, 2019.

"It's always that way with us when trying to make records. We go into it expecting one thing but as soon as we manage to bring it to life it starts behaving oddly and there's only so much we can do to keep it all hanging together. Trackerplatz we were all particularly fond of though. We really wanted it to survive.

"At the last possible minute, on the cusp of us throwing the entire song into the memory hole, the song was saved by a 1998 Akai S2000 digital sampler. In the earliest days of 65, this sampler travelled with us in vans up and down the country and then around Europe. More recently it sat, lonely, in the corner of a rehearsal room, its circuits getting coated in dust and melancholy.

"At 65's darkest hour, the sampler chugged its way back to life and offered up a 16bit sine wave embued with a decade of sadness. We threw out the overwrought polyrhythmic piano tracks, replaced them with the sampler's plaintive yearning for its lost younger years, and out of nowhere the song bloomed into the end piece of our new record." Watch the video here - here.

More 65daysofstatic News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video

65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.