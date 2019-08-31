65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video (Week in Review)

. 65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video was a top 5 story on Tuesday: 65daysofstatic have released a music video for their new single "trackerplatz". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "replicr", which is set to be released on September 27th. The band had this to say about the new single, "Back in January, in a remote studio that would have been buried under snow had we not have collectively killed snow's ability to thrive in the 21st century, the four of us were huddled around a warm mixing desk trying to stop Trackerplatz from falling apart. More than one song had already been unceremoniously left in the dirt whilst recording replicr, 2019. "It's always that way with us when trying to make records. We go into it expecting one thing but as soon as we manage to bring it to life it starts behaving oddly and there's only so much we can do to keep it all hanging together. Trackerplatz we were all particularly fond of though. We really wanted it to survive. "At the last possible minute, on the cusp of us throwing the entire song into the memory hole, the song was saved by a 1998 Akai S2000 digital sampler. In the earliest days of 65, this sampler travelled with us in vans up and down the country and then around Europe. More recently it sat, lonely, in the corner of a rehearsal room, its circuits getting coated in dust and melancholy. "At 65's darkest hour, the sampler chugged its way back to life and offered up a 16bit sine wave embued with a decade of sadness. We threw out the overwrought polyrhythmic piano tracks, replaced them with the sampler's plaintive yearning for its lost younger years, and out of nowhere the song bloomed into the end piece of our new record." Watch the video here - here. More 65daysofstatic News Share this article

