In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video (Week in Review)

. In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video was a top 5 story on Tuesday: In Mourning have released a music video for their new single "Black Storm". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Garden Of Storms", which is due on October 4th. They had this to say about the new record, "We made a new album! It's called The Garden of Storms ans it is the final piece in a trilogy which started with The Weight of Oceans. We've headed back.. and forward, at the same time. We're back recording with Jonas Kjellgren who made the sound of our earlier albums, yet we have a lot of things that are new with this album. "The band constellation is new with Sebastian and Jocke, we've worked in ways we've never done before, new vibes and new songs even if we planted the seeds to some of them a long time ago. In times where things kind of seem to scatter and change a lot around us, this still feels like our most solid, honest and complete album to date". Watch the video here. - here. More In Mourning News Share this article

Related Stories



In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms'