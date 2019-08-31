News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here' (Week in Review)

.
Kobra And The Lotus

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here' was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Kobra And The Lotus have shared a lyric video for their new track "Get The F*** Out Of Here." The song comes from their new album "Evolution", which will be hitting stores on September 20th.

behind had the following to say about the song: "Time to get stoked, because this track was made for pumping people up and we're going to keep whipping out the unexpected on this new album. Bad juju... no way.

"This track is meant to put a fun spin on wiping your life of the predatory relationships that suck your energy dry and to charge you up so you can GTFO! Use it daily." Check out the video here. - here.

More Kobra And The Lotus News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here'

Kobra And The Lotus Announce Album And Release New Video

Kobra And The Lotus Score Hit With Velvet Roses Video

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.