Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Henrik 'Henkka' Klingenberg had this to say, "It's been a while since we released the first single ' A Little Less Understanding' from our upcoming album Talviyoand now it's time to reveal the next piece in the puzzle.

"This single 'Cold' is also our first music video from the album, with more to follow later on. We filmed the video in Tampere with the amazing Patric Ullaeus and we had a blast once again. Just 2 more weeks until the whole album is out, meanwhile enjoy this treat. Cheers!" Watch the video here. - here.