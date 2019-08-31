News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest (Week in Review)

.
Vinnie Vincent

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Organizers of the Kruise Fest have announced that they rejected a request from Vinnie Vincent to perform at the event this year, following his appearance at the 2018 festival.

The former KISS guitarist made a rare live appearance at the festival last year, which is staged in advance of the legendary band's annual KISS Kruise.

Organizers state that representatives for Vincent approached the Kruise Fest organizers about the guitarist performing at this year's event and they "respectfully declined".

Promoter Joe D'Angelo spoke with the Decibel Geek podcast while in Nashville for RockNPod Expo (also promoted by Joe) earlier this month and shared the details about the approach that will included in an upcoming episode of the podcast.

He said, "I was approached by Vinnie's handler and lawyer about having Vinnie return to Kruise Fest this year and I respectfully declined. While I like his attorney very much, the prospect of working with Vinnie again is unpleasant and the cons far outweigh any potential pros."

D'Angelo continued, "Kruise Fest is doing so well, I don't see the need to add the negativity that he would most certainly bring." He added this in the statement they issued on Monday, "I worked extremely hard to make sure that the KISS kruisers got to see what they paid for and I truly feel that very well may be the last time Vinnie performs to a live audience of that size" .

"Vinnie has a reputation for being extremely difficult to work with and getting him to do everything he was contracted to do required a certain degree of intrepidity."

The 2019 Kruise Fest will be taking place on October 28th and 29th at the Airport Hilton Blue Lagoon in Miami, FL and will be headlined by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach. See the full all-star lineup, including details about the special Frehley's Comet reunion jam, here. - here.

