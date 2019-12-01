.

Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'

William Lee | 12-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Delain

Delain have announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming studio album, entitled "Apocalypse & Chill," on February 7, 2020 via Napalm Records.

Apocalypse & Chill will be released in various formats including CD Digipack - 2 LP Gatefold in BLACK - 2 LP Gatefold in YELLOW - strictly limited to 300 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - 2 LP Gatefold in GOLD (strictly limited to 200 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - Deluxe Box - Digital Album.

Delain had this to say, "We think this Apocalypse & Chill will surprise our listeners. It is heavy with new influences and we're really curious to find out how our audience will respond to that."


Related Stories


Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'

Delain Release 'Burning Bridges' Video

Delain Member Forced To Miss Tour Kick Off

Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

Delain Announce New Release Hunter's Moon

More Delain News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety- Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen- Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour- Judas Priest- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Sebastian Bach Disowns Forever Wild Live Album

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.