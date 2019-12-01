Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'

Delain have announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming studio album, entitled "Apocalypse & Chill," on February 7, 2020 via Napalm Records.

Apocalypse & Chill will be released in various formats including CD Digipack - 2 LP Gatefold in BLACK - 2 LP Gatefold in YELLOW - strictly limited to 300 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - 2 LP Gatefold in GOLD (strictly limited to 200 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - Deluxe Box - Digital Album.

Delain had this to say, "We think this Apocalypse & Chill will surprise our listeners. It is heavy with new influences and we're really curious to find out how our audience will respond to that."





