Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'
Delain have announced that they will be releasing their forthcoming studio album, entitled "Apocalypse & Chill," on February 7, 2020 via Napalm Records.
Apocalypse & Chill will be released in various formats including CD Digipack - 2 LP Gatefold in BLACK - 2 LP Gatefold in YELLOW - strictly limited to 300 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - 2 LP Gatefold in GOLD (strictly limited to 200 copies - only available via Napalm Records Mailorder) - Deluxe Box - Digital Album.
Delain had this to say, "We think this Apocalypse & Chill will surprise our listeners. It is heavy with new influences and we're really curious to find out how our audience will respond to that."
Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'
Delain Release 'Burning Bridges' Video
Delain Member Forced To Miss Tour Kick Off
Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival
Delain Announce New Release Hunter's Moon