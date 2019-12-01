.

Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

William Lee | 12-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kreator

Kreator have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" on February 14th of next year.

They are giving a fans a taste in the form a video for the track "Satan Is Real", which can be streamed here. Frontman Mille Petrozza had this to say, "Hordes! Welcome to London Apocalypticon!

"This is the culmination of a long and epic touring cycle in support of Gods Of Violence - over 150 shows, 5 continents and many amazing memories made! We're very proud to share this amazing piece of Kreator history with you.

"3 professionally shot shows, plus professionally mixed and mastered audio; all of which has been meticulously laboured over to produce the best ever Kreator live release! But if this is still not enough for you...you can witness the real thing this spring when we embark on the 'State of Unrest' tour with the mighty " and "! Respect!"


Related Stories


Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

Lamb Of God and Kreator Announce State Of Unrest Tour

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

More Kreator News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety- Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen- Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour- Judas Priest- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Sebastian Bach Disowns Forever Wild Live Album

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.