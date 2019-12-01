Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

Kreator have announced that they will be releasing their new live album, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse" on February 14th of next year.

They are giving a fans a taste in the form a video for the track "Satan Is Real", which can be streamed here. Frontman Mille Petrozza had this to say, "Hordes! Welcome to London Apocalypticon!

"This is the culmination of a long and epic touring cycle in support of Gods Of Violence - over 150 shows, 5 continents and many amazing memories made! We're very proud to share this amazing piece of Kreator history with you.

"3 professionally shot shows, plus professionally mixed and mastered audio; all of which has been meticulously laboured over to produce the best ever Kreator live release! But if this is still not enough for you...you can witness the real thing this spring when we embark on the 'State of Unrest' tour with the mighty " and "! Respect!"





