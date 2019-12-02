Alanis Morissette Announces Jagged Little Pill Tour
Alanis Morissette fans received two big things from the star on Monday (Dec. 2), she released a new song and also announced an anniversary tour for her blockbuster "Jagged Little Pill" album.
Morissette revealed her new track, called "Reasons I Drink". The song comes from her forthcoming album "Such Pretty Forks In The Road, which is set to be released on May 1st. Check out the song here.
A month later, Alanis will be launching a North American 25th anniversary tour for "Jagged Little Pill" that will feature support from Garbage and Liz Phair.
The trek will be launched on June 2nd in Portland, OR at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and will wrap up on July 25th in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena. See the dates below:
June 02, 2020 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 03, 2020 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
June 05, 2020 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
June 07, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 09, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
June 10, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12, 2020 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13, 2020 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
June 14, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17, 2020 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18, 2020 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20, 2020 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
June 23, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26, 2020 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
June 28, 2020 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 01, 2020 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 02, 2020 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 03, 2020 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 06, 2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 08, 2020 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 09, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center
July 11, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 16, 2020 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18, 2020 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23, 2020 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 24, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 25, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Alanis Morissette Announces Jagged Little Pill Tour