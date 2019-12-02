Alanis Morissette Announces Jagged Little Pill Tour

Alanis Morissette fans received two big things from the star on Monday (Dec. 2), she released a new song and also announced an anniversary tour for her blockbuster "Jagged Little Pill" album.

Morissette revealed her new track, called "Reasons I Drink". The song comes from her forthcoming album "Such Pretty Forks In The Road, which is set to be released on May 1st. Check out the song here.

A month later, Alanis will be launching a North American 25th anniversary tour for "Jagged Little Pill" that will feature support from Garbage and Liz Phair.

The trek will be launched on June 2nd in Portland, OR at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and will wrap up on July 25th in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena. See the dates below:

June 02, 2020 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 03, 2020 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

June 05, 2020 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 07, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 09, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

June 10, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12, 2020 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13, 2020 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 14, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17, 2020 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18, 2020 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20, 2020 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 23, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26, 2020 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

June 28, 2020 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 01, 2020 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 02, 2020 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 03, 2020 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 06, 2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 08, 2020 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 09, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

July 11, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 16, 2020 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18, 2020 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23, 2020 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 24, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 25, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena





