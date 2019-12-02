Amberian Dawn Take On ABBA Classic

Amberian Dawn have shared their version of the ABBA classic "Lay All Your Love On Me." The song comes ahead of the release of their new album "Looking For You".

The new record will be hitting stores on January 31st. For the new cover, Tuomas recorded most of the keyboard parts directly in Benny Andersson's legendary studio on the original equipment that was used by ABBA for a lot of their signature hits.

Tuomas had this to say, "This song is one of my ABBA-favorites. I really like the sound and feeling of it. Before recording this song with my band, I hadn't ever done a cover version of any song.

"There's so many good bands out there I've loved during all these years so it was hard to choose just one song for covering. But since my musical taste has been a little bit 'lighter 'lately, I decided to choose an ABBA song.

"It was even more obvious to me to choose this song after I got a chance to visit and record at Benny Andersson's studio in Stockholm." Check it out here.





