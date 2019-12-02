.

Pushing Veronica Take On Addiction With 'Bulls***' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-02-2019

Pushing Veronica

Pushing Veronica have released a music video for their new single "Bulls***". The track is about the frustrations they feel watching their friends battle drug addiction.

The group had the following to say about the new song and video, "Screaming cuss words at the top of our lungs is fun, especially when we've got something to scream about.

Every member of Pushing Veronica is straight edge and we've seen the power addiction holds over our friends. 'Bulls***' is our anthem against high school drug abuse and we couldn't help but kick and scream against it." Watch the video here.


