Killswitch Engage Recruit Howard Jones' Light the Torch For Tour

Killswitch Engage will be keeping it in the family with their forthcoming headline tour, announcing that former frontman Howard Jones' band Light The Torch will be joining the trek.

The will also feature August Burns Red and is set to kick off on March 10th in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Theatre and will conclude on April 12th in Boston, MA at the House of Blues.

Jones was the lead singer of Killswitch Engage from 2002 through 2012 and had this to say about joining his former bandmates on the road next spring, "We are truly excited to be a part of the Atonement Tour with KsE and ABR.

"This one has it all - old friends, new music, good times. Forget the world for a night and come hang out with three bands that want to make memories with you!"

Current KSE frontman Jesse Leach added, "We are excited to bring out Light the Torch, first of all, because they are a killer band. Obviously, having Howard out with us allows us to make this a tour to remember.

"I've always respected Howard as a singer, but in recent years, he's become a friend. So it means more to me now than it would have in the past. We are happy to see him back up on the good foot and singing his heart out again in top form.

"With both August Burns Red and Light the Torch, there will be no punches pulled. Just a killer lineup. Fans won't want to miss this tour. You will want to come early and stay late. All hails." See the dates below:

3/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

3/14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

3/15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

3/20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/24 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern

3/25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

3/26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

3/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3/31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4/1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

4/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4/4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

4/5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4/8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

4/10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues





