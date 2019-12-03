Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a new round of 2020 dates to their long running Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

The band will be joined on select dates by special guests including Eli Young Band and Travis Tritt and will be kicking off the new leg on March 7th in Savannah, GA at the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena.

Frontman Johnny Van Zant had this to say, "We've said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven't, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation. We are getting close!" See the dates below:



March 07, 2020 Savannah, GA Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

March 08, 2020 Plant City, FL Strawberry Festival*+

March 13, 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center^~

March 14, 2020 Reno, NV Reno Events Center^

March 20, 2020 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena^

March 21, 2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center^~

April 17, 2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center^

April 18, 2020 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center^

April 24, 2020 Madison, WI Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center^

April 25, 2020 Ft Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum^

May 01, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena~

May 02, 2020 Charlotte, NC EPICENTER Festival 2020*

May 08, 2020 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena^

June 13, 2020 Forest City, IA Country Thunder Iowa*

July 31, 2020 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 20-24, 2020 Orlando, FL Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam at Shingle Creek Resort

+ with Eli Young Band

^ with Travis Tritt

* previously announced U.S. dates

~ general on sale starts Dec. 13 at 10am local time





