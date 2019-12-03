Queen Icon Brian May Recovering From Surgery

Queen guitarist Brian May shared with fans via social media that he underwent surgery on his leg on Monday (December 2nd) and reports that he is "feeling good".

May took to Instagram with the following message, "I'm done! After a snip to my calf muscle, I'm feeling good! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles' tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I've been in for many months.

" I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn't move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems! =).

"So now I'll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm."

He followed up with a video that he captioned, "Thanks for your kind messages folks. I'm doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works!

"Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There's a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge!! Onwards! Have a good day folks!" Watch the video here.





