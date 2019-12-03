Singled Out: Eleine's All Shall Burn

Symphonic Metal band Eleine just released their new EP "All Shall Burn" and to celebrate we asked Rikard Ekberg to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

I believe that many will resonate with "All Shall Burn", because it comes from a real place. We've all been through hardships, and many have been close to the brink of our own sanity.

When we wrote this track, there was so much deceit and hate that recently had passed through our lives. Close and personal too, the kind where you stuck out your neck for someone and helped them out for years just to be betrayed and ridiculed. As if nothing you did mattered or was even slightly appreciated. Fortunately for us, we use these life experiences as fuel!

This track just poured out of us. I was in a bad place when I created the opening and main riff and verse. The first words written for this track was the piece by piece after chorus....ALL....SHALL....BURN!

And oh man, it was an instant sense of freedom when uttering those words. Raw and pure. After that it all just came flowing out, as if we'd already written it.

When Madeleine and I came up with the chorus, we just thought to ourselves "This is a damn ANTHEM!". And that was really the thought all along I'd say.

We wanted "All Shall Burn" to be an empowering anthem that all who listen to can join in on and feel stronger. To know that they're not alone in what may feel as a total sh*t world and to see beauty in surviving what may very well be the roughest part of your life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!





