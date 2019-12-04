.

Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motionless In White

Motionless In White have released a music video for their new single "Another Life". The song comes from the band's latest studio album "Disguise."

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say about the Max Moore directed clip, "After six months have passed since releasing our new album Disguise, the one thing we wanted to do more than any other when it came to picking the next single was listen to the fans' feedback as the deciding factor.

"The fans have overwhelmingly spoken, and we are proud to release our favorite track off the album Another Life as our next single and music video. This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band, and we couldn't be happier that it will finally have its moment." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

More Motionless In White News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced- Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine- Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Devildriver's Dez Fafara Wife's Cancer Surgery A Success

Gary Holt Reflects On The End Of Slayer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.