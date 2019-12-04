Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

Motionless In White have released a music video for their new single "Another Life". The song comes from the band's latest studio album "Disguise."

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say about the Max Moore directed clip, "After six months have passed since releasing our new album Disguise, the one thing we wanted to do more than any other when it came to picking the next single was listen to the fans' feedback as the deciding factor.

"The fans have overwhelmingly spoken, and we are proud to release our favorite track off the album Another Life as our next single and music video. This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band, and we couldn't be happier that it will finally have its moment." Watch the video here.





