Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour did not realize that their concert in Reno in the fall of last year was being recorded, according to guitarist Josh Rand. That recording is the basis for the band's debut live album.

The new record, entitled "Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno", is set to hit stores on December 13th and was captured during the band's performance in Reno in October of 2018.

Rand revealed that the band planned to record a later tour and they were surprised when the Reno concert was captured for posterity. He told Metal Sucks, "Actually, it all started out with the initial plan was for us to record on the Russian tour, and the equipment came in a couple of days early.

"Our [tour manager]/front-of-house guy ended up hooking it up, just wanted to test run it at the Reno show, didn't tell any of us and he recorded the show.

"The next day he's ,like, 'Hey, guys. I recorded last night's show. Check it out.' We're, like ,'Yeah...' We listened to it back and we were all pretty stoked with the performance of everything.

"We had no idea, so we didn't have that pressure of, 'We're recording' or anything. The way that it sounded is exactly like what you hear. We just decided we should put this out and not do anything to it, leave it exactly like it is, one-hundred percent raw and live with no overdubs or anything.

"We just tried to figure out things to do for our fans on the downtime while Corey [Taylor] is in Slipknot. In the past, we did the cover records, this time around we decided to do the live record."





Related Stories

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

More Stone Sour News



